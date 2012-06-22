(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Philippines-based National Power Corporation's (Napocor) USD500m fixed-rate notes due November 2016 at 'BB+' with Stable Outlook.

The rating on the notes is credit-linked to that of the Philippines as the notes are irrecoverably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Philippines.

The rating action follows the affirmation of the Republic of Philippines' (Philippines) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook on 19 June 2012 (see "Fitch affirms the Philippines at 'BB+'/'BBB-'; Outlook Stable" on www.fitchratings.com).