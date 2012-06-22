Brazil's Vale to redeem next month $792 mln in bonds maturing in March 2018
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, will redeem next month 750 million euros ($792 million) of bonds that mature in March 2018.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Aperam S.A. -------------------------------------------- 22-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 03754H
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Jun-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
05-Apr-2011 BB/-- BB/--
03-Feb-2011 --/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$250 mil 7.75% bnds due 04/01/2018 BB- 22-Jun-2012
US$250 mil 7.375% nts due 04/01/2016 BB- 22-Jun-2012
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, will redeem next month 750 million euros ($792 million) of bonds that mature in March 2018.
* Vale, former CSA partner, fails to receive earn-out (Adds details on Vale earn-out clause in last two paragraphs, updates share price)
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 President Donald Trump, who has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas, is seeking job-creation advice from at least six companies that are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad.