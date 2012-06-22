(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 -

Summary analysis -- PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. ----------- 22-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Oct-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. (PTT Global) reflects the company's solid competitive position following the merger of PTT Aromatics and Refining Public Co. Ltd. (PTTAR; not rated) and PTT Chemical Public Co. Ltd. (PTT Chem; not rated) to form PTT Global. The rating also factors in PTT Global's favorable cost structure, diverse operations, and significant business integration with parent PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--). We have also taken into consideration expected extraordinary financial support from PTT, besides the ongoing parental support factored into the company's stand-alone credit profile.

PTT Global's exposure to the inherent industry risk and price volatility, and the challenging outlook for the refining and petrochemicals industry offset the above strengths.

PTT Global's business risk profile is "satisfactory," in our opinion. The company's competitive position is stronger than those of PTTAR and PTT Chem due to the merged company's increased product diversity, operational integration, and stronger market position. We also expect PTT Global to expand into higher value-added products to support the company's margin and cash flow stability. Nevertheless, PTT Global's profitability will be relatively weaker than PTT Chem's, given that refinery and aromatics margins are lower than in the petrochemicals business.