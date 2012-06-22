(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bilbao, Compania Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. -- 22-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-May-2008 A-/-- --/--
30-Nov-2004 NR/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 29-May-2008