Nov 14- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had placed its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating on Korea-based SK Telecom Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications over its plan to acquire a major stake in Hynix Semiconductor Inc. (Hynix; B+/Watch Pos/--). At the same time, Standard & Poor's also placed its 'A' rating on SK Telecom's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. For today's rating action media release on Hynix, see "Rating On Korea's Hynix Semiconductor Placed On CreditWatch Positive On SK Telecom's Planned Acquisition Of Major Stake In Company."

Hynix creditors revealed Nov. 11, 2011, that the company had chosen SK Telecom as preferred bidder to acquire a 20% stake in the company, which we estimate is valued at about Korean won (KRW) 3.4 trillion. In our view, this deal contains a number of negative factors for SK Telecom's credit quality, including the following:

-- The highly cyclical characteristics of the semiconductor business will hurt SK Telecom's strong business risk profile. Although Hynix maintains a strong position in the global memory semiconductor industry, its volatile operating performance and large capital expenditure requirements could undermine SK Telecom's stable cash flows.

-- Although the two companies are yet to fix the final structure of the deal, we believe SK Telecom is very likely to fund the acquisition through a combination of bank loans and cash on hand. In our view, this would weaken the company's financial risk profile.

-- Since Hynix and SK Telecom's core businesses are not related, we expect the deal to bring limited benefits. Also, we believe this purchase indicates that SK Telecom is pursuing a significantly more aggressive growth strategy than we have factored into the company's current 'A' rating, and we view this as negative for our assessment of SK Telecom's corporate governance.

We plan to resolve the CreditWatch on or soon after completion of the transaction. We currently expect SK Telecom and Hynix to close the deal in early 2012. If the acquisition proceeds as planned, we will likely lower the ratings on SK Telecom a notch to 'A-'. However, we cannot rule out further negative pressure on the ratings before assessing SK Telecom's likely future injections of cash into Hynix and its strategic intentions for this investment in Hynix.