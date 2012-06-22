(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc. ------------------- 22-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency A-/Negative/-- State/Province: Maryland
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Mar-2009 A-/-- --/--
30-Oct-2002 A/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 06-Mar-2009