Nov 14- A recovery in commodity prices,particularly for crude oil and iron ore, boosted the consolidated net profits of five of Japan's six rated major general trading companies (GTCs) in the first half of fiscal 2010 (April 1, to Sept. 30, 2011). In a Japanese-language report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said the GTCs also increased exports of automobiles and steel products, while their food and chemical products businesses performed strongly. The five GTCs that reported year-on-year profit increases are: Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2), Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Stable/--), and Sojitz Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--). On the other hand, Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) recorded a profit decline.