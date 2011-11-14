(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14-

-- China-based Internet services provider Tencent has a strong user base in instant messaging and social networking services, favorable growth prospects, and sound financial standing.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnA+' Greater China credit scale rating to the company. We are also assigning our 'BBB+' rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured offshore notes with a 'cnA+' Greater China credit scale rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tencent will maintain its steady performance and its current conservative financial policy.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnA+' Greater China credit scale rating to China-based Internet services provider Tencent Holdings Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB+' issue rating and 'cnA+' Greater China credit scale rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured offshore notes. The ratings are subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The rating on Tencent reflects our view that the company will retain its strong user base in its instant messaging and social networking services (SNS) in China. The favorable growth prospects of China's Internet industry and the company's sound financial standing further support the rating. Nevertheless, regulatory risks and intense competition in China partly offset the above strengths. And although Tencent has grown rapidly over the past two to three years, the company has yet to prove its long-term sustainability, in our view.

Tencent has a satisfactory business risk profile, in our opinion. We believe Tencent can maintain strong earnings momentum at least in the next one to two years given the favorable growth prospects for China's Internet industry.

"Stable cash flows and a prudent financial policy support Tencent's sound financial standing. The company has maintained low leverage while pursuing growth, and has strong liquidity," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Katsuyuki Nakai. "Tencent's stable cash flows are attributable to its strong market position and its cash collection system. About two thirds of the total revenue is prepaid and therefore bears no credit risk. The company's strategic investment policy is also prudent, in our opinion."

Majority of Tencent's revenue comes from China, a large but single market. Tencent will also face challenges in managing its rapid growth, in terms of capital spending, securing human resources, and a business strategy that is moving toward open platform systems and expanding new businesses. In addition, we believe the regulatory risk in variable interest entity (VIE) structures in China can affect the rating, and any adverse amendment could negatively affect Tencent's corporate structure.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tencent will maintain steady performances in its mainstay businesses. We expect the company's strong market position and favorable industry growth prospects to support the businesses. The outlook also reflects our view that Tencent will maintain its conservative financial policy and steady cash flow generation.

"Although regulatory risks and intense competition currently limit upside rating potential, we could upgrade Tencent if the company establishes a longer track record of strong earnings performance, successful business expansion, and steady earnings contribution from its newer businesses," said Mr. Nakai.

Conversely, we may lower the rating if Tencent cannot maintain its net cash position due to a substantial increase in its planned capital expenditure. We could also lower the rating if the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeds 2.0x and its debt-to-capital ratio deteriorates to 35% or above. This could happen as a result of the company's weakened market position due to harsh competition, large cost increases, and adverse regulatory changes. We may also lower the rating if a change in regulations on VIE structures negatively affects Tencent's corporate structure or the company pursues a highly aggressive debt-funded acquisition strategy.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,2009

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15,2008