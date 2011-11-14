(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb and Service GmbH's (KDG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and assigned a Stable Outlook. KDG is the successor company of Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb and Service GmbH & Co. KG, a previously rated entity. KDG's senior secured rating was affirmed at 'BB+'.

"KDG's upgrade is driven by its improving operating and financial profile and its significant deleveraging. Fitch expects further short-term deleveraging, " says Nikolai Lukashevich, Senior Director in Fitch's TMT team.

The Outlook is Stable reflecting KDG's high lease-adjusted leverage and still relatively low broadband market share. The rating may potentially benefit from a tighter leverage target at below 3x net debt/EBITDA and a significant reduction in lease payments which is not expected in the near term. A rise in leverage to above 5x funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage on a sustained basis is likely to trigger a negative rating action.

KDG has solid growth prospects helped by its expansion into the broadband segment. A combination of super-fast broadband speeds, not achievable by peers, and moderate pricing provides a window of opportunity to make heavy inroads into competitors' market shares. Broadband has been a key contributor to revenue growth and improving margins.

However, the German broadband market is already mature with 26.8m broadband accounts at end-Q311 implying 67% household penetration. KDG entered the broadband market at a relatively late stage, and while its broadband growth has been impressive it was from a low base, and is likely to begin declining quickly in relative terms.

KDG's broadband expansion will be supported by its superior network infrastructure. As of early November 2011 approximately 66% of the company's network was upgraded to DOCSIS 3.0, which is capable of providing super-fast speeds of up to 100 Mbit/sec. The company expects this share to reach 100% by December 2012.

KDG benefits from a stable basic TV subscriber base which generates almost utility-type revenues. This is enhanced by the company's expansion into the Premium-TV segment with a positive impact on average revenue per user. The cable industry's share in TV distribution has been relatively stable at above 50% and is unlikely to come under significant pressure.

The company is strongly profitable with an EBITDA margin at 43.6% in FY 2010/11. Its margins are likely to continue improving, a positive impact of its larger scale. In spite of a relatively high capex spend due to network upgrades and investment into new customer equipment, KDG has already achieved robust free cash flow (FCF) generation, with a pre-dividend FCF margin of 13.3% in FY 2010/11 which is strong for its rating category.

KDG significantly delevered to a 3.8x net debt/Adjusted last-12-months EBITDA (company definition) at end-June 2011. The management expect this metric to drop to below 3.5x, within a targeted range of between 3.0x and 3.5x, by end-March 2012 which Fitch estimates as highly probable. However, further deleveraging is unlikely as Fitch expect KDG to remain shareholder-friendly, diverting all FCF to equity holders.

KDG is paying high leases, mostly for the use of Deutsche Telekom AG's ('BBB+'/Positive) infrastructure which inflates its lease-adjusted metrics. In the 2011/12 financial year the company will start paying higher cash taxes with a negative impact on FFO adjusted leverage.

All of KDG's debt is secured. At 'BB+' its senior secured rating is notched up from the IDR reflecting the likely stronger senior secured creditors' rights in a hypothetical liquidation/debt acceleration scenario.

KDG does not publish its financials. Instead, it is covenanted to ensure the publication of the consolidated and stand-alone financials of Kabel Deutschland Holding AG (KDH), its listed parent. In Fitch's view, the publication of this set of financials conforms to a robust information disclosure for KDG as long as there are no significant changes in KDH's stand-alone obligations, assets or operating activities at the holdco level.