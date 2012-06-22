(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Provident Financial plc's (Provident) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', senior unsecured debt at 'BBB' and subordinated debt at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The ratings reflect Provident's proven track record in the specialised UK home credit market, its strong profitability, and low near-term refinance risks. Although the company relies on wholesale funding, its leverage is moderate and the risk is reduced by its strong cash generation ability.

Given Provident's exposure to the UK non-standard market and its reliance on wholesale funding, upside potential on its ratings is limited. On the other hand, the company faces significant regulatory risks deriving from fairly frequent investigations into high-cost credit. So far, however, these investigations have not resulted in material additional requirements for Provident. The European Consumer Credit Directive (ECCD), which took full effect in the UK in 2011, addresses responsible lending, transparency and common annual percentage rate (APR) calculation. ECCD had no requirement for interest rate caps, nonetheless further government sponsored research is underway with findings expected in summer 2012. It is possible that changes in the regulatory environment may materially affect Provident's business model and hence its ratings.

Other risks affecting Provident and which may cause the ratings to be downgraded include a material deterioration in leverage or impairment/revenue, or if the risks from Vanquis Bank's rapid growth are not adequately managed. These risks do not form Fitch's base case.

Provident's pre-tax profit rose a healthy 14% in 2011. The home credit business is mature, but earnings benefit from strong margins, which mitigate low receivables growth and high funding costs. Prospects are likely to be affected by the economic downturn and by the government austerity measures, but Fitch Ratings expects margins to remain strong, despite possibly higher impairments.

Fitch believes that although credit risk is significant, it is adequately managed. Provident has a proven track record in working with customers at the lower end of the credit spectrum and is well-remunerated for this risk. Impaired receivables were 36% of total receivables at end-2011 (end-2010: 38%, end-2009: 41%) and consistent with the business model. However, Fitch notes operational and credit risks are elevated from rapid growth at Vanquis Bank.

Consistent with its business model, Provident is reliant on wholesale funding, where market conditions continue to be challenging. However, near-term refinance risks are low following the extension of bank facilities, the issuance of retail bonds and private placements, and the acceptance of retail deposits (July 2011 onwards). Provident is funded longer than it is lent and can reduce debt by running off its receivables book, a substantial reduction of which would result in increased arrears.

Fitch views Provident's leverage as adequate for its rating level given the cash- and capital-generative nature of the business. Covenant headroom is healthy despite certain covenants having been tightened in early 2010. Fitch does not expect significant deterioration in leverage metrics given Provident's target to maintain covenant-calculated leverage at around 3.5x. Internal capital generation should continue to improve, particularly as Vanquis Bank now generates surplus capital contributing to the group's dividend.

Provident provides mainly UK home-collected small unsecured loans, and credit cards to the UK non-standard market through Vanquis Bank.