(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 -

Summary analysis -- Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) PLC ----- 22-Jun-2012

Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

GBP156.8 mil 1.8415% index-linked (incl GBP15 mil

variation bnds) bnds due 12/31/2045 AA- 30-Nov-2011

(bnd ins: Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.)

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 'AA-' insured rating on the GBP156.8 million senior secured index linked bonds (including GBP15 million variation bonds) due 2045, issued by ProjectCo reflects the unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE [formerly Financial Security Assurance U.K. Ltd.]; AA-/Stable/--). The long-term underlying 'BBB' underlying rating reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below.