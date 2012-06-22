(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to Red & Black Auto France 2012's class A notes.

-- The notes will be backed by a portfolio of fixed-rate auto loan receivables originated by Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements--the fourth-largest auto lender in France and a subsidiary of Societe Generale.

-- The rated class A notes will be credit enhanced through a combination of subordination, a cash reserve fund, and excess spread.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to the asset-backed floating-rate class A notes to be issued by RED & BLACK AUTO FRANCE 2012 (R&B AF 2012). At closing, expected on July 6, 2012, Red & Black Auto France 2012 will also issue class B notes and residual units, which we will not rate (see list below).

This is the first auto loan securitization arranged by Societe Generale for its subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements (CGL). The issuer of this transaction's notes is a French securitization fund ("Fonds Commun de Titrisation," or FCT), which is bankruptcy-remote by law. This FCT will have no compartment.