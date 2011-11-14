(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Bystrobank (Bystrobank) Long-term
foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B-' and a
National Long-term rating of 'BB-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of
ratings is at the end of this comment.
The ratings reflect Bystrobank's small franchise and modest profitability,
coupled with the bank's unseasoned corporate loan book and underreserved retail
book. The rating is supported by the bank's strong market position in the
domestic region and by its adequate liquidity profile.
Bystrobank is a small bank in the Udmurtia region with a market share around
14% of retail lending and 11% of retail deposits. It was mostly a retail bank
when it was acquired by former shareholders of OJSC Orgresbank after they sold
Orgresbank to Nordea AB ('AA-'/Stable) in 2007. Fitch believes the
acquisition of Bystrobank was intended to be speculative, as apart from
Bystrobank the main shareholders have a significant interest in the Russian IT
industry. However, replicating the successful sale of Orgresbank with Bystrobank
in the medium-term would be difficult given the reduced interest in Russian
banking assets after the financial crisis.
As retail loans began to demonstrate weak performance following the crisis,
management decided to diversify the bank's business model and actively started
issuing corporate loans, mainly to the shareholders' business partners from the
IT industry. The corporate loan book (45% of gross loans) consequently has a
high concentration on IT and electronics, which raises some concerns. Currently
there are no corporate NPLs, but most loans were issued in H210-H111 and are
therefore unseasoned. Fitch notes that about 75% are unsecured. However, most of
these loans are working capital facilities to trade and IT companies with a
stable background.
Bystrobank's retail loans book (55% of gross loans) is mostly secured, but
the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) was a high 15% at end-2010, as the bank
performed limited write-offs in the past. The loans' reserve coverage was a
moderate 40%.
Bystrobank plans to increase SME lending and unsecured retail lending, which
is likely to put pressure on credit costs.
Bystrobank relies on retail deposits, which represented 60% of total funding
as of end-Q311 with another 21% coming from corporates. Retail deposits proved
to be relatively stable during the Q408 liquidity squeeze, with a maximum
outflow of 5%, followed by a quick recovery. However, Fitch does not consider
Bystrobank to be immune to deposit outflow risk, which is aggravated by regional
concentration, with 87% of retail deposits coming from the Udmurtia region.
Bystrobank had about RUB1bn of liquid assets at end-Q311 which is sufficient to
withstand a 10% outflow of customer funding.
The agency considers Bystrobank's regulatory capital ratio of 15% at
end-Q311 to be moderate given the bank's relatively high credit risks. Fitch
estimates its additional loss absorption capacity is 8% of gross loans. The
bank's equity-to-assets ratio under IFRS is stronger - at 21% at end-Q311.
Profitability is moderate, so earnings would provide a limited extra cushion if
there were asset quality problems.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'B-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: 'B'
National Rating: 'BB-(rus)'; Stable Outlook
Viability Rating: 'b-'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No floor'