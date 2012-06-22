(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - An abundance of recently discovered natural gas has led to very low gas prices, and low natural gas prices and high oil prices will likely continue for the remainder of 2012 and into 2013, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in an article titled "U.S. Oil And Gas Trends: Prudent Leverage Is Likely To Help Mitigate Volatile Prices."

This suggests strong operating performance for U.S. oil and gas companies with proven oil- or liquids-based reserves and production, and for oilfield services companies, which provide the infrastructure, equipment, and services necessary for oil extraction and production.

"High oil prices and relatively low debt leverage for the sector should help these producers maintain their credit quality," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Watters.

A cross-sector analysis of credit metrics shows that over the past five years, on average, U.S. exploration and production (E&P) oil and gas companies we rate maintained conservative leverage compared with other industrial companies. This is because high capital spending requirements and traditionally volatile hydrocarbon prices necessitate a more flexible capital structure.

The relatively low leverage partly explains why very few oil and gas companies have general defaults and are unable to pay their financial obligations. However, some defaults, including distressed exchanges, have occurred in the past year as low natural gas prices have made balance sheet restructurings vital to the viability of some dry gas E&P companies.