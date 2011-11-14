(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Switzerland-headquartered pharmaceuticals group Nycomed S.C.A. SICAR (Nycomed). The rating was then withdrawn at the issuer's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

At the time of the withdrawal, the rating on Nycomed reflected our assessment of its business risk profile as weak, due to Nycomed's sole focus on dermatologic therapeutics; its position as a small player in the fragmented global dermatology market; upcoming patent expiries; and anticipated competition for some of its products over the medium term.

The rating also reflected our view of Nycomed's aggressive financial risk profile, with a track record of using debt as the primary means of financing acquisitions. However, on the date of withdrawal, the company had no cash interest-bearing debt on its balance sheet.

