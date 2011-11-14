(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Mercator CLO II's performance and have observed improvements the portfolio's credit quality and a higher spread on assets.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and A-3 notes to reflect our view that credit enhancement has increased to a level that we consider supports higher ratings on these tranches.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes to reflect our view that each tranche's credit enhancement remains commensurate with the current ratings.

-- Mercator CLO II is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Mercator CLO II PLC's class A-1, A-2, and A-3 notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes (see list below).

These rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the trustee report, dated Aug. 31, 2011, and the application of all of our relevant criteria for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs).

Our analysis indicates that the portfolio's credit quality has improved since our previous full review of the transaction in February 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Mercator CLO II PLC," published on Feb. 5, 2010). Specifically, we have observed a reduction in the balance of assets that we consider as defaulted (i.e., rated 'CC', 'SD' [selected default], or 'D') from 2.32% to 1.94% in August 2011. We have also seen a reduction in the assets that we rate in the 'CCC' category (i.e., 'CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') to 14.12% from 21.56%. Additionally, the trustee report indicates that the assets are earning higher spreads than in February 2010.

In the same period, the class A notes have repaid--leaving the total outstanding note balance at EUR256 million of the initial EUR274 million. This has resulted in increased credit enhancement for all rated tranches, such that levels are now higher than at closing.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated tranche. In our analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance, weighted-average spread, and weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timing for each liability rating category (i.e., 'AAA', 'AA', and 'BBB' ratings), in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

We have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and, in our view, the swap agreements do not entirely reflect these criteria. Considering this, we have assessed our ratings--taking into account the transaction's exposure to counterparties and the potential impact if they did not perform. Based on our assessment, we have capped our ratings on the class A-2 notes to our long-term issuer credit rating on the foreign-currency swap counterparty plus one notch.

Since we lowered our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes on July 19, 2011 for counterparty reasons (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-July 19, 2011 Review"), Barclays Bank PLC (AA-/Negative/A-1+) has replaced American International Group Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) in its role as foreign-currency swap counterparty. We have therefore lifted our cap on the class A-2 notes to 'AA (sf)' from 'A (sf)'.However, our credit and cash flow analyses suggest that our rating on the class A-2 notes should not be higher than 'AA- (sf)'.

Considering all of these factors, we have raised our ratings on all of the class A notes because our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to each tranche is commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. We have affirmed our ratings on both of the class B notes to reflect our view that their credit enhancement remains commensurate with the current ratings.

None of the ratings was constrained by the application of our largest obligor default test--a supplemental stress test that we introduced as part of our criteria update (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009)--or by the largest industry default test, which is another of our supplemental stress tests.

