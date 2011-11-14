(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term ratings on India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited's (IIFCL) debt instruments, as follows:

- INR2bn unsecured redeemable non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I 2007-08): 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'

- INR4bn unsecured redeemable non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I and II 2008-09): 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'

- INR100bn unsecured redeemable non-convertible tax-free rupee bonds (Series I 2008-09): 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'

The ratings are linked to the Government of India's (GoI, 'BBB-'/Stable) ratings and driven by Fitch's expectation of a high probability of continued timely support from the GoI, given that the latter wholly owns IIFCL and has issued an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for IIFCL's rated debt programme. The guarantee covers the full and timely payment of principal and all accrued interest.

While the ratings remain support-driven, Fitch notes the challenges that IIFCL could face in maintaining its asset quality and loan growth in light of high interest rates and moderating economic activity. For instance, incremental loan disbursements for IIFCL in its direct lending portfolio (76% of the total portfolio at FY11 (end-March)) have come largely from existing sanctions over the past six months. However, Fitch expects IIFCL to remain strategically important to the GoI as infrastructure development is a high priority for the government, and to stay engaged in its policy role of meeting the long-term financing needs of the growing infrastructure sector in India. The agency also expects IIFCL to remain wholly government-owned (albeit now under the regulation of the Reserve Bank of India ) while continuing to have a sovereign guarantee on its borrowings.

IIFCL's strategic importance is reflected in the GoI's continued support through guarantees to most of the former's borrowings (92.5% at FY11). The GoI also injected equity capital of INR2bn into IIFCL in FY11. India Infrastructure Finance Company UK (IIFC - UK), the wholly-owned subsidiary of IIFCL, has a credit line, guaranteed by the GoI, of USD5bn from the RBI directly against India's foreign exchange reserves. IIFC-UK can lend up to USD5bn from these reserves to Indian companies implementing infrastructure projects in India for importing capital equipment and machinery. Further, IIFCL's board of directors has representation from the Ministry of Finance and the Planning Commission.

The GoI has been extending budgetary support to help IIFCL effectively discharge its role of supplementing infrastructure loans provided by banks and other financial institutions. In the FY12 budget, the Finance Minister proposed that IIFCL's take-out financing scheme sanction should reach INR65bn during FY12 (FY11: around INR15bn sanctioned).

In October 2011, the GoI increased IIFCL's authorised capital base to INR50bn from INR20bn, with a provision that it could be further raised to INR80bn. Furthermore, management informs Fitch that the GoI has in-principle agreed to inject equity of INR10bn during FY12. As a non-banking financial company, IIFCL will be subject to regulatory capital requirements (such as, maintenance of a minimum 15% total capital adequacy ratio), and Fitch believes that further equity injections would support IIFCL's standalone credit profile.

IIFCL reported zero non-performing loans as of end-June 2011. However, Fitch notes that around 80% of its project exposure is still in the construction or execution stage. This leaves IIFCL's future asset quality vulnerable to moderation in domestic economic activity and the high interest rate environment. At FY11, IIFCL reported no term loans outstanding that were due for repayment within one year, and thus refinancing requirements in the short-term are nil, supporting its liquidity profile. The GoI-guaranteed borrowings and low operational costs (FY11 cost/income ratio: 3.7%) support IIFCL's profitability.

IIFCL, a special purpose vehicle regulated directly by the GoI until recently, was incorporated in January 2006 to provide long-term finance with a tenor of more than 10 years to commercially viable infrastructure projects. The company sanctions loans for power, roads, ports, airports, and urban infrastructure projects.