(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 Ltd's class B and class C
notes, due 2030, as follows:
EUR43.25m class B (XS0336040331): affirmed at 'BB-sf'; Stable Outlook
EUR37.1m class C (XS0336040505): affirmed at 'B-sf'; Stable Outlook
The affirmation reflects the stable pool performance and the increased credit
protection to the rated notes as a result of pool amortisation. The portfolio
quality and composition have remained largely unchanged since last review in
July 2011.
Fitch used its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) to estimate the portfolio loss rates
for different rating scenarios. Taking into account the transaction's stable
performance, the credit enhancement levels available to the class B and C notes
are commensurate with their current ratings, which has led to their affirmation.
The transaction is amortising with a current portfolio factor of 41% compared to
57% at the time of the last rating action in July 2011. Due to pool
amortisation, the credit protection for the rated class B and class C notes has
increased to 11.2% and 8.3%, respectively, from 8.1% and 6.0% at the last
review.
In Fitch's view, the risk of portfolio concentration remains limited due to the
granularity of the asset pool. The ten largest obligor groups make up 10.6% of
the pool compared to 8.2% at the last review. The current credit enhancement for
the class B notes is sufficient to provide for a default of the ten largest
obligor groups. The class C credit enhancement could cover the seven largest
obligor groups.
The portfolio's performance has not significantly changed since the last review.
Defaulted assets currently in the portfolio amount to 0.6% of the initial
portfolio balance (EUR3.1bn), decreasing from 0.9% at the last review.
Delinquencies (31-90 days) have remained virtually unchanged at 0.48% of the
outstanding balance.
Cumulative realized losses amount to EUR8.7m, but have been fully covered by
synthetic excess spread. Thus, no losses have been allocated to the rated notes.
Synthetic excess spread is available as a loss threshold in an amount of 24bps
p.a. on the performing reference pool balance.
The transaction is a partially-funded synthetic CDO securitisation with
exposures to small- and medium-sized enterprises, primarily in Germany and
Austria. Originators are UniCredit Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and UniCredit
Bank Austria AG ('A'/Stable/'F1').