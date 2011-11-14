(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to the class A and B asset-backed
floating-rate notes in this transaction.
-- The collateral comprises auto loan receivables that SC Bank
has originated.
-- This will be SC Bank's ninth true-sale auto-loan transaction in the
term market.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its preliminary credit
ratings to SC Germany Auto 2011-2 UG (haftungsbeschrankt)'s (SC Germany 11-2)
EUR600 million asset-backed floating-rate notes (see list below).
German auto loan receivables, which Santander Consumer Bank AG (SC Bank)
originated and sold to SC Germany 11-2, back the notes. A combination of
excess spread, a reserve fund, and (for the class A notes only) subordination
of the class B notes will provide protection for the class A and B noteholders.
At closing, a subordinated loan (totaling EUR30 million) granted to SC
Germany 11-2 by SC Bank (the "subordinated loan provider") will fully fund the
reserve fund. The reserve fund will serve as credit enhancement to the class A
and B notes, ranking junior to these notes for interest and principal payments.
This will be SC Bank's ninth true-sale auto-loan transaction in the term
market. Similar to SC Germany Auto 2011-1 UG, its last transaction that we
rated, SC Germany 11-2 will feature a static pool with sequential note
amortization. There will be a principal-deficiency trigger in place. Once hit,
it will change the payment order of interest on the class B notes to be
subordinated to the class A notes principal.
SC Bank is a noncaptive provider of auto loans, predominantly used to
finance passenger cars (and a small number of motorbikes and trailers) made by
various manufacturers. SC Bank is an indirect daughter company of Banco
Santander S.A. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) in Spain. It is the largest
noncaptive provider of auto loans in Germany and is also a main competitor to
special banks, savings banks, and captives.
