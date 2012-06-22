BRIEF-Saputo announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Alliance HealthCare Services ----------------- 22-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Electromedical
equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 018605
Mult. CUSIP6: 018606
Mult. CUSIP6: 01860J
Mult. CUSIP6: 01860Y
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--
24-Oct-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliance HealthCare Services reflects a weak business risk profile highlighted by a fragmented diagnostic imaging market with somewhat low barriers to entry, reimbursement risk, and a relatively high fixed-cost structure. Although operating performance remains under pressure, Alliance Healthcare's financial metrics have stabilized over the past few quarters. Adjusted debt leverage of 4.7x and funds from operations to debt of 15%, for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, are consistent with the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria. "Adequate" liquidity is supported by healthy internal cash generation.
