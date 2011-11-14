(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned Gaz Capital S.A.'s (Gaz Capital) proposed loan participation notes (LPNs) an expected senior unsecured 'BBB(EXP)' rating. The notes will be the 24th series issued under Gaz Capital's USD30bn debt issuance programme rated 'BBB'.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received and details regarding the amount and tenor.

The LPNs will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding a loan by Gaz Capital to OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Positive). The proceeds from the loan are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. The noteholders will rely solely on Gazprom's credit and financial standing for the payment of obligations under the notes.