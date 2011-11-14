(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned The Co-operative Bank p.l.c.'s (CB; 'A-'/Stable/'F2') Series 2011-1 GBP600m 10-year issue of mortgage covered bonds a final 'AAA' rating. The fixed rate paying bonds are guaranteed by Moorland Covered Bonds LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales. Under this programme CB can periodically issue covered bonds up to GBP3bn secured on a dynamic pool of residential mortgages.

The rating is based on CB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 14.8% assigned to the programme. This combination enables the rating to reach up to 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. Furthermore, modelled recoveries - given a default of the covered bonds - exceed 51% in a 'AAA' scenario. Under Fitch's methodology, this enables a one-notch uplift of the covered bond rating from the rating on a PD basis, from 'AA+' to 'AAA'. These levels are achieved because the level of overcollateralisation (OC) available is sufficient for the corresponding rating scenarios. The minimum level of OC is calculated via an asset coverage test where a multiplier - the asset percentage (AP) - is applied to the assets in the cover pool. The AP initially used in this calculation is at 77.5%, lower than the level supporting the rating which stands at 82.2%.

Fitch's D-Factor measures the likelihood of an interruption of payments on covered bonds in the event of an issuer default, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a concomitant default of the issuer and its covered bonds. The D-Factor of 14.8% assigned to CB's mortgage covered bonds is driven by the strength of the segregation of the cover assets in Moorland Covered Bonds LLP, the means to mitigate liquidity gaps via a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds (as compared to the agency's assumption that nine months would be needed to sell the cover pool assets in a stressed environment) and a cash reserve covering three months of swap payments due on the covered bonds, the possibility for an alternative management of the cover pool and covered bonds following a default of CB and the quality of CB's IT systems and the oversight of the issuer from the FSA under the UK Regulated Covered Bond (RCB) framework.

As of August 2011, the cover pool consisted of 18,815 loans granted to prime UK borrowers, with an aggregate outstanding balance of GBP1.758bn. The portfolio's weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) was 64.8% (giving 50% credit to upward indexation), with a WA current indexed LTV of 60%. The WA seasoning of the loans in the pool is 52 months and 33.4% are on interest-only repayments. The pool is reasonably diversified across the UK and does not contain any buy-to-let loans.

Fitch compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a wind-down situation, subject to stressed defaults and losses, and under the management of a third party, to the payments due under the covered bonds. The WA residual maturity of the assets in the cover pool is 17 years, compared to the 10-year maturity of the covered bonds. In a situation where the issuer has defaulted, this creates the need to raise liquidity, which Fitch has assumed would be achieved by selling parts of the cover pool. The agency has taken into account that both assets and covered bonds will be swapped into floating rate with external counterparties.

The ratio of the bonds over the assets currently stands at 34%, comfortably below the AP of 82.2% supporting the covered bonds' rating. This percentage will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Fitch monitors the key characteristics of cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and checks whether the AP taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.

All else being equal, CB's covered bonds can be maintained at 'AAA' assuming the issuer's Long-term IDR is at least 'BBB+'.

A new issue report on CB's mortgage covered bonds is available at www.fitchratings.com.

