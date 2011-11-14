(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has maintained EDP- Energias de Portugal, S.A.'s
(EDP) and EDP Finance B.V.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Both
entities' Short-term IDRs of 'F2' also remain on RWN. Additionally, the agency
has maintained Hidroelectrica del Cantabrico, S.A.'s (HC) Long-term IDR of
'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR of 'F2' on RWN.
The RWNs reflect the possibility of a downgrade in the near term as a result
of a potential downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating ('BBB-'/RWN). However,
the agency notes that the notching difference between EDP and the sovereign may
widen beyond the current two notches in the case of a further sovereign
downgrade, provided that the standalone profile remains commensurate with the
current rating level. The maximum potential difference between EDP's rating and
that of the sovereign also depends on the drivers for sovereign rating pressure.
A one-notch sovereign downgrade to 'BB+' would not result in an automatic
downgrade of EDP's rating to 'BBB'.
Fitch takes a negative view of the proposal by ERSE (the Portuguese Energy
Services Regulator) regarding the deferral in the collection by EDP of the
over-costs from the special regime generation for 2012. It is expected that
amounts related to this will total EUR1.2bn in 2012 but that only EUR259m will
be recovered through the tariff in that year. The remainder (EUR939m) plus
associated interest will be recognised in the 2013-2016 period. On a positive
note, EDP has already financed EUR0.6bn that will be recovered in 2012, as per
ERSE's proposal.
Additionally, Fitch notes that deviations produced in the CMEC mechanism in
2010 (EUR141m) that were to be recovered in 2012, will be postponed to 2013. The
deviations produced in 2011 (EUR0.1bn) will nevertheless be received in 2012 as
usual.
The creation of an additional tariff deficit of around EUR0.4bn as a result
of these measures puts pressure on funds from operations (FFO)-based leverage,
which Fitch estimates at around 5x at YE11, leaving the company with little
headroom at the 'BBB+' rating level. However, the agency also continues to
calculate ratios excluding the tariff deficit if the near-term recovery of these
amounts is likely.
ERSE also recently proposed new parameters for the return on the regulated
distribution assets in 2012-2014. The formula to calculate these returns will
switch from 10-year Portuguese bonds+400b.p. to an indexation to the five-year
Portuguese CDS, which resulted in a preliminary return on assets of 9.5% for
2012 (based on an average five-year Portuguese CDS of 780 bp). A cap and a floor
have been established within this updated remuneration framework allowing for a
minimum return of 8% and a maximum return of 11%. Fitch views the latter
positively as well as the reduction of the variable component of allowed
revenues, resulting in a lower sensitivity of the remuneration to electricity
consumption. These two changes contribute to EDP's earnings stability and
visibility and ensures a minimum return on the distribution activity that
compares well with a number of other European countries. In the nine months to
end-September 2011, EDP's performance also demonstrated a good degree of
resilience to macro-economic conditions with an EBITDA improvement of close to
5%.
Final electricity tariffs for 2012 will be published by mid-December 2011
and Fitch will closely assess them. The agency will also follow the
privatisation process of up to 21.35% of the Portuguese government's stake in
EDP. While proceeds from this process are anticipated to go to the government,
the presence of a new shareholder may have an impact on the company's business
and financial strategy and on its access to liquidity.
EDP had adequate liquidity of over EUR4bn at end-September 2011, including
cash and available bank facilities. This largely covers the company's
refinancing needs in the next 18 months, but the company will have to tap the
market to cover 2013 maturities. Progress on refinancing, including successful
issuance of a EUR200m domestic bond issue that EDP is currently launching, would
be viewed positively by Fitch
EDP's senior unsecured rating is currently constrained at 'BBB+', lacking
the uplift above the IDR which Fitch typically accords to the senior unsecured
debt of utilities with a large portion of regulated earnings, to reflect the
higher than expected recoveries in a default scenario. This constraint reflects
the concern that in the context of a utility with a higher standalone
creditworthiness than its sovereign, free market liquidity in EDP's core
Portuguese network assets would be less predictable if the sovereign's weakness
indirectly creates a utility default than if the utility defaulted for reasons
unrelated to sovereign financial distress.
HC's ratings (which is wholly owned by EDP) remain aligned with those of EDP
according to Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology",
reflecting the close integration of the two companies. HC is strategically and
operationally important to EDP as it provides the parent with a strong platform
in Spain, enabling the group to optimise its positioning in the Iberian market.