(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Hovnanian Enterprises,
Inc. (NYSE: HOV) to 'CCC' from Restricted Default (RD). Fitch lowered Hovnanian's IDR to
RD on Nov. 2, 2011 following the completion of the company's debt exchange offer, which Fitch
viewed as a distressed debt exchange.
In addition, the following ratings are affirmed:
--Senior secured notes at 'B-/RR3';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'C/RR6';
--Series A perpetual preferred stock at 'C/RR6'.
Fitch has also assigned a 'CC/RR5' rating to the company's new $141.8 million 5%
senior secured notes and $53.2 million 2% senior secured notes due 2021.
The rating for HOV is influenced by the company's execution of its business
model, land policies, and geographic, price point and product line diversity.
The rating additionally reflects the company's liquidity position, substantial
debt and high leverage. The rating also incorporates the still challenging
housing environment. With the soft economy and lowered economic growth
expectations for 2011 and 2012, the environment may at best support a relatively
modest recovery in housing metrics over the next year and a half.
The company ended the July 2011 quarter with $273.4 million of unrestricted cash
on the balance sheet and no major debt maturities until calendar 2014, when
approximately $42.9 million of senior notes become due. While the company
currently has an adequate liquidity position, Fitch is somewhat concerned that
the company is willing to lower its target level for unrestricted cash to
between $110 million and $185 million to take advantage of land acquisition
opportunities. Given that the company terminated its revolving credit facility
during the fourth quarter of 2009, Fitch is concerned that this level of cash
does not provide a large enough liquidity cushion in the event that the current
low levels of housing activity persist longer than anticipated or gravitate
lower. The absence of a bank credit facility also means a lack of bank
oversight, which is a useful check on management's appetite for risk.
HOV spent roughly $305 million on land and development during the first nine
months of fiscal 2011. This compares to $287.9 million of new land purchases
during fiscal 2010. For the 12-month period ending July 31, 2011, the company
had $238.7 million of negative cash flow from operations (CFO).
A weak operating environment over the next 12-18 months will likely result in
continued losses and negative CFO for the company, thereby eroding its cash
position. Fitch currently projects HOV's unrestricted cash position will be
between $125 million and $150 million by year-end 2012. Should the depressed
level of housing starts and weak new non-residential construction spending
persist beyond 2012, HOV's liquidity could deteriorate further and lead to
additional negative rating actions.
At July 31, 2011, the company controlled 32,185 lots (including unconsolidated
joint ventures), of which 59.2% were owned and the remaining lots controlled
through options and joint venture partnerships. Based on the latest 12-month
(LTM) closings, HOV controlled 7.6 years of land and owned roughly 4.8 years of
land.
As expected, the housing recovery has been irregular so far and to date quite
anemic. Various housing and related statistics appear to have bottomed in early
to mid-2009. Since then, the on, off, then on again federal housing credit at
times spurred or at least pulled housing demand forward. With the U.S. economy
moving from recession to expansion in the third quarter of 2009, plus very
attractive housing affordability and government incentives, housing was
jump-started. However, faltering consumer confidence, among other issues, has
restrained the recovery so far.
Fitch currently projects new single-family housing starts will drop 13.1% in
2011 following 5.8% growth in 2010. After falling 14.1% in 2010, new home sales
are forecast to decrease about 7% in 2011. Fitch expects existing home sales to
slip 2% in 2011 after a 4.8% decline in 2010. In a moderately growing economy in
2012, housing metrics could modestly expand, off a very depressed base.
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing-market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order
activity, debt levels and especially free cash flow trends and uses, and the
company's cash position. Negative rating actions could occur if the anticipated
recovery in housing does not materialize and the company prematurely steps up
its land/development spending, leading to consistent and significant negative
quarterly CFO. HOV's rating is constrained in the intermediate term due to weak
credit metrics and high leverage.
Fitch's Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR3' on HOV's senior secured notes indicates
good recovery prospects for holders of these debt issues. The 'RR5' on the new
senior secured notes indicates below-average recovery prospects in a default
scenario. The 'RR6' on HOV's senior unsecured notes, senior subordinated notes
and preferred stock indicates poor recovery prospects in a default scenario.
HOV's exposure to claims made pursuant to performance bonds and the possibility
that part of these contingent liabilities would have a claim against the
company's assets were considered in determining the recovery for the unsecured
debtholders. Fitch applied a liquidation value analysis for these RRs.