PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Vedanta Resources PLC
*Moody's says Vedanta Resources' structure remains the key challenge for its rating
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
* Nagra will provide Altice USA with content protection and innovation platform to enable encryption and content security for its HD and 4K offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)