June 25

Summary analysis -- KT Corp.

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Telephone

Mult. CUSIP6: 48268E

Mult. CUSIP6: 48268F

Mult. CUSIP6: 48268K

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Nov-2010 A/-- A/--

17-Feb-2003 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Korea-based telecommunications operator KT Corp. (KT; A/Negative/--) reflect Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's strong business risk profile and modest financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria. KT's key strengths include its strong position in Korea's telecommunications market and solid and stable generation of operating cash flow. Offsetting these factors are intensifying competition in the mature domestic telecommunications market, an uncertain regulatory environment, and declining revenue from fixed-line telephony services.

KT, which the government privatized in 2002, maintains a strong position in the domestic telecommunications market. As of December 2011, it controlled about 70% of the domestic market for telephony services, including those on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) networks. Using its superior network coverage and good brand image, the company has established a leading position in Korea's broadband sector, with 44% of the market. Also, it is Korea's second-largest wireless operator, controlling about 31% of that market.

We expect a weak operating environment in Korea's telecommunications industry to test KT's operating performance over the next one to two years. We believe KT will face intensifying competition in the wireless market and regulatory pressures including wireless rate cuts. Also, in our view, free mobile VoIP services, such as Kakao Talk's voice talk service, the most popular mobile messenger in Korea, could potentially threaten KT's wireless and fixed-voice revenues. Although rapid growth in Long Term Evolution (LTE) subscribers, improved operating performance in its pay-TV business, and ongoing efforts to reduce costs would alleviate these threats to some extent, we expect difficult industry conditions to pressure KT's earning and profitability.