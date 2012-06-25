(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Taiping Insurance Holding Company Limited's (CTIH) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The agency has also affirmed CTIH's operating companies, Tai Ping Life Insurance Co Ltd (TPL) and Taiping Reinsurance Company Limited (TPRe), at Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'A-' and 'A', respectively. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable. At the same time, CTIH's senior unsecured notes, issued through CIIH (BVI) Ltd, have been affirmed at 'BBB'.

The ratings reflect CTIH's diverse revenue sources, adequate risk-based capitalisation (as measured by Fitch's internal model), and ongoing growth of its subsidiaries in China. The ratings also recognise continued improvement in the underwriting margin of CTIH's non-life operations in China.

CTIH's financial leverage on a consolidated basis increased to 39.6% in 2011 after an issue of RMB300m subordinate notes by TPL in February. Higher interest expense, along with equity market volatility and underwriting losses due to catastrophe events, lowered the interest coverage of CTIH to only about 2.6x for 2011 from 9.1x in 2010. However, Fitch expects interest coverage to improve in 2012, due to improving reinsurance pricing and a stable underwriting margin from its overall non-life operations.

Several major natural catastrophes in Asia Pacific significantly eroded TPRe's underwriting margin in 2011. The company's loss ratio increased to 74.7% in 2011 from 62.9% in 2010 even after the release of HKD457.7m from prior years' loss reserves provisions. Nonetheless, a favorable reinsurance pricing environment and TPRe's initiatives to scale back its property facultative business in Thailand and to reduce equity risks will likely turn around its operating margin in 2012.

CTIH's ratings also factor in Taiping General Insurance's (TPI) progress in enhancing its operating profitability in 2011 and China Taping (HK) Company Limited's (CTPI(HK)) stable underwriting results. Given the sound quality of TPI's insurance book, Fitch believes it will maintain its underwriting profitability in 2012 with a combined ratio lower than 100%. Fitch also expects that TPI will be able to partially fund its premium growth through internal surplus, lessening CTIH's capital burden.

TPL maintained a satisfactory growth of 15% in the value of new business in 2011 and its embedded value increased to HKD21.6bn at end-2011 from HKD17.5bn at end-2010, due to its efforts in selling high-margin regular-premium policies. Its regulatory solvency ratio remained adequate at 178% at end-2011, although ongoing business expansion continues to pressure capitalisation.

Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of CTIH and its operating entities include a consistently high financial leverage above 40%, low interest coverage below 4x on a consolidated basis or deterioration in the operating entities' standalone key credit factors.

Negative triggers for TPRe include a combined ratio persistently higher than 100% and significant increase in its net probable maximum loss exposure and, for TPL, a regulatory solvency ratio below 150% on a sustained basis. Fitch is of the view that any upgrade of CTIH and its operating entities in the near term is unlikely, given its high leverage and only adequate capitalisation.