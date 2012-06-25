(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Taiping Insurance Holding Company Limited's
(CTIH) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The agency has also affirmed CTIH's
operating companies, Tai Ping Life Insurance Co Ltd (TPL) and Taiping Reinsurance Company
Limited (TPRe), at Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'A-' and 'A', respectively. The Outlook on
all ratings is Stable. At the same time, CTIH's senior unsecured notes, issued
through CIIH (BVI) Ltd, have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The ratings reflect CTIH's diverse revenue sources, adequate risk-based
capitalisation (as measured by Fitch's internal model), and ongoing growth of
its subsidiaries in China. The ratings also recognise continued improvement in
the underwriting margin of CTIH's non-life operations in China.
CTIH's financial leverage on a consolidated basis increased to 39.6% in 2011
after an issue of RMB300m subordinate notes by TPL in February. Higher interest
expense, along with equity market volatility and underwriting losses due to
catastrophe events, lowered the interest coverage of CTIH to only about 2.6x for
2011 from 9.1x in 2010. However, Fitch expects interest coverage to improve in
2012, due to improving reinsurance pricing and a stable underwriting margin from
its overall non-life operations.
Several major natural catastrophes in Asia Pacific significantly eroded TPRe's
underwriting margin in 2011. The company's loss ratio increased to 74.7% in 2011
from 62.9% in 2010 even after the release of HKD457.7m from prior years' loss
reserves provisions. Nonetheless, a favorable reinsurance pricing environment
and TPRe's initiatives to scale back its property facultative business in
Thailand and to reduce equity risks will likely turn around its operating margin
in 2012.
CTIH's ratings also factor in Taiping General Insurance's (TPI) progress in
enhancing its operating profitability in 2011 and China Taping (HK) Company
Limited's (CTPI(HK)) stable underwriting results. Given the sound quality of
TPI's insurance book, Fitch believes it will maintain its underwriting
profitability in 2012 with a combined ratio lower than 100%. Fitch also expects
that TPI will be able to partially fund its premium growth through internal
surplus, lessening CTIH's capital burden.
TPL maintained a satisfactory growth of 15% in the value of new business in 2011
and its embedded value increased to HKD21.6bn at end-2011 from HKD17.5bn at
end-2010, due to its efforts in selling high-margin regular-premium policies.
Its regulatory solvency ratio remained adequate at 178% at end-2011, although
ongoing business expansion continues to pressure capitalisation.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of CTIH and its operating
entities include a consistently high financial leverage above 40%, low interest
coverage below 4x on a consolidated basis or deterioration in the operating
entities' standalone key credit factors.
Negative triggers for TPRe include a combined ratio persistently higher than
100% and significant increase in its net probable maximum loss exposure and, for
TPL, a regulatory solvency ratio below 150% on a sustained basis. Fitch is of
the view that any upgrade of CTIH and its operating entities in the near term is
unlikely, given its high leverage and only adequate capitalisation.