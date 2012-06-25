(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 -
Summary analysis -- DONG Energy A/S ------------------------------- 25-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS
EXTRACTION
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Nov-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
02-Jun-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR500 mil 3.5% bnds due 06/29/2012 A- 18-Nov-2009
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 12/15/2005: sr
unsecd A- 18-Nov-2009
EUR500 mil 6.5% med-term nts due 05/07/2019 A- 18-Nov-2009
EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 05/07/2014 A- 18-Nov-2009
EUR500 mil 4.% med-term nts ser 4 due
12/16/2016 A- 16-Dec-2009
EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts ser 5 due
12/16/2021 A- 16-Dec-2009
GBP500 mil 5.75% med-term nts due 04/09/2040 A- 26-Mar-2010
EUR1.3 bil fltg rate bank ln due 08/17/2016 A- 23-Aug-2011
GBP750 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 01/12/2032 A- 10-Jan-2012
EUR1.1 bil 5.5% callable perp sub cap secs
hybrid due 06/29/3005 BBB 18-Nov-2009
EUR700 mil 7.75% hybrid due 06/01/3010 BB+ 16-Nov-2010
Rationale
The ratings on Denmark-based DONG Energy A/S reflect the company's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bbb+', based on a
"satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. They further
reflect our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Danish government (Kingdom of
Denmark; AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event
of financial distress, based on our assessment of DONG Energy's "strong" link with the
government, given its ownership of about 80%, and "limited" role. This results in the ratings
benefiting from one notch of uplift from the SACP.
DONG Energy's business risk profile benefits from the company's strong position in the
Danish energy market and the stability offered by its regulated gas and power distribution
operations, which, together with other partly regulated and monopoly-like activities, contribute
25%-30% of the company's EBITDA. We consider these strengths to be offset by exposure to
higher-risk oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities and earnings volatility in
the company's competitively exposed gas supply and power generation operations. We further
believe that DONG Energy will continue to benefit from the completion of ongoing investments
over the medium term, which should improve the competitiveness of its electricity generation
portfolio. Its current generation portfolio is largely thermal-based and, consequently,
uncompetitive when compared with the portfolios of its large Nordic peers, whose generation
portfolios comprise very cost-competitive hydropower and nuclear plants.