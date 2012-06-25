(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 -

Summary analysis -- DONG Energy A/S ------------------------------- 25-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Nov-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

02-Jun-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 3.5% bnds due 06/29/2012 A- 18-Nov-2009

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 12/15/2005: sr

unsecd A- 18-Nov-2009

EUR500 mil 6.5% med-term nts due 05/07/2019 A- 18-Nov-2009

EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 05/07/2014 A- 18-Nov-2009

EUR500 mil 4.% med-term nts ser 4 due

12/16/2016 A- 16-Dec-2009

EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts ser 5 due

12/16/2021 A- 16-Dec-2009

GBP500 mil 5.75% med-term nts due 04/09/2040 A- 26-Mar-2010

EUR1.3 bil fltg rate bank ln due 08/17/2016 A- 23-Aug-2011

GBP750 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 01/12/2032 A- 10-Jan-2012

EUR1.1 bil 5.5% callable perp sub cap secs

hybrid due 06/29/3005 BBB 18-Nov-2009

EUR700 mil 7.75% hybrid due 06/01/3010 BB+ 16-Nov-2010

Rationale

The ratings on Denmark-based DONG Energy A/S reflect the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bbb+', based on a "satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. They further reflect our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Danish government (Kingdom of Denmark; AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress, based on our assessment of DONG Energy's "strong" link with the government, given its ownership of about 80%, and "limited" role. This results in the ratings benefiting from one notch of uplift from the SACP.

DONG Energy's business risk profile benefits from the company's strong position in the Danish energy market and the stability offered by its regulated gas and power distribution operations, which, together with other partly regulated and monopoly-like activities, contribute 25%-30% of the company's EBITDA. We consider these strengths to be offset by exposure to higher-risk oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities and earnings volatility in the company's competitively exposed gas supply and power generation operations. We further believe that DONG Energy will continue to benefit from the completion of ongoing investments over the medium term, which should improve the competitiveness of its electricity generation portfolio. Its current generation portfolio is largely thermal-based and, consequently, uncompetitive when compared with the portfolios of its large Nordic peers, whose generation portfolios comprise very cost-competitive hydropower and nuclear plants.