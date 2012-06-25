(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Kleopatra Lux 1 S.a.r.l -------------------------------- 25-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: SD/--/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Unsupported
plastics film &
sheet
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jun-2012 SD/-- SD/--
13-Mar-2012 CC/-- CC/--
23-Nov-2011 CCC-/-- CCC-/--
08-Sep-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
11-Mar-2008 B-/-- B-/--
14-Sep-2007 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================