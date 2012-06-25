(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 -
Overview
-- German packaging manufacturer Kleopatra Lux 1 S.a.r.l (known as
Kloeckner Pentaplast ) has implemented a debt restructuring led by investment
firm Strategic Value Partners and the junior lender group.
-- The debt restructuring constitutes a selective default under our
criteria, as the total value that the junior lenders received was less than
par.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Kloeckner Pentaplast to 'SD' (Selective Default) from 'CC'.
Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on German packaging manufacturer Kleopatra Lux 1
S.a.r.l (known as Kloeckner Pentaplast) to 'SD' (Selective Default) from 'CC'.
Rationale
The downgrade follows Kloeckner Pentaplast's implementation of a debt
restructuring led by investment firm Strategic Value Partners and the junior
lender group. The debt restructuring involved the repayment of all outstanding
senior term loans at par plus accrued interest, a debt-to-equity swap on
second-lien and mezzanine debt, and a write-off of preferred equity
certificates. Such debt restructuring constitutes a selective default under
our criteria, as the total value that the junior lenders received was less
than par.
The debt restructuring took place just before the expiration of Kloeckner
Pentaplast's covenant waiver period on June 22, 2012. The group breached its
financial covenants on the Dec. 31, 2011, and March 31, 2012, test dates, but
obtained waivers from its lenders for these two quarters to allow the group
and its stakeholders time to consider possible solutions.
The restructuring has reduced Kloeckner Pentaplast's debt and reset its
financial covenants, which has improved its liquidity profile. We will
therefore raise our rating on Kloeckner Pentaplast as expeditiously as
possible after completing a forward-looking review. This review will take into
account any benefits realized from the restructuring, as well as any other
interim developments.
Market conditions were more difficult than Kloeckner Pentaplast expected in
2011, particularly in the first half of that year. The group's operating
margins deteriorated due to major increases in input costs--specifically, for
polyethylene terephthalate (PET)--and energy costs. Margins have also been
adversely affected by ongoing restructuring activities across the group's
European operations. This restructuring is now complete, and therefore we
anticipate some improvement in the Standard and Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin
this year.
We consider these weaknesses to be only partly offset by Kloeckner
Pentaplast's niche leading market positions in Europe and North America for
polyvinylchloride-based and PET-based rigid film. The group also has broad
geographic diversity and a diverse customer base.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Kleopatra Lux 1 S.a.r.l
Corporate Credit Rating SD/--/-- CC/Negative/--