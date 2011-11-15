(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that a key credit factor for Japan
Real Estate Investment Corp. (JRE; AA-/Negative/A-1+) will be improving its financial
risk profile after the Japanese REIT (J-REIT) said yesterday that it will purchase Akasaka Park
Building (Minato Ward, Tokyo; purchase price: JPY60.8 billion) from its main sponsor, Mitsubishi
Estate Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), today. We currently assess the outlook on the
long-term corporate credit rating on JRE as negative. Because JRE will finance the purchase with
bank loans and its own funds, we expect its financial risk profile, including debt ratios, to
deteriorate temporarily. As such, we believe downward pressure on the rating may grow if the
company is unable to reduce its debt over the next six months.
Akasaka Park Building will be the third largest asset in JRE's portfolio by
purchase price, and is equivalent to 8.5% of the portfolio's total purchase
price. It is a highly competitive, large-scale asset, characterized by its
good location and specifications. It generates steady cash flow, with an
occupancy rate of 99.7% as of Sept. 30, 2011. We believe revenues from the
asset will support the cash flow of the J-REIT, the rental revenues of which
are already constrained by the harsh office leasing market conditions.
However, we expect the asset purchase to raise JRE's debt-to-total assets
ratio to about 46%. Although the rise is likely to be temporary, the level is
high relative to JRE's target range of 30% to 40% established under its
conservative financial policy. The J-REIT's financial indicators are also weak
relative to our current ratings. Therefore, we believe it is crucial for JRE
to quickly improve its financial risk profile to maintain the current ratings,
such as through flexible equity capital increases under adequate financial
management. In our opinion, JRE's financing policy and plans are major factors
in its credit quality. Given the tough conditions in the equity market, we
believe that the ratings on JRE will come under downward pressure if it does
not make progress in reducing its debt over the next six months.
JRE boasts the second-largest asset portfolio among the listed J-REITs that
focus on office buildings. JRE has a strong business position in the J-REIT
market and commands high market recognition, backed by the strong brand
recognition and high credit quality of its sponsors: Mitsubishi Estate, The
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (A/Negative/--), and Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
(A+/Stable/A-1).
