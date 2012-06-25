(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Worldwide Tradelinks (WWTL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned WWTL's INR150m fund-based working capital limits 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings.

The ratings are constrained by WWTL's high net financial leverage of 6.54x and low net interest coverage of 1.55x in FY12. This is a result of weak EBITDA margins (3.94% in FY12) on account of its low value added products and production capacity utilisation levels (60% in FY12). Fitch also notes the firm's tight liquidity position as reflected by its fully utilized working capital limits in the last 12 months.

The ratings are further constrained by WWTL's exposure to volatile international markets as 78% of its revenue is generated from exports, thus forex risks. The ratings also reflect WWTL's limited operating history of only one-and-a-half years, small size of operations as reflected by revenue of INR622m in FY12 (year end March), and its constitution of a partnership firm.

The ratings are, however, supported by the firm's ability to ramp-up revenue in the first one and half years of operations and no long-term borrowings. The ratings also draw comfort from the existing spare production capacity leading to no major capex requirements in the short- to medium-term.

Negative rating action may result from a decline in operating EBITDA margins resulting in net interest coverage below 1.25x. Conversely, a sustained improvement in operating EBITDA margins resulting in net interest coverage above 1.75x on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action.

Established in 2010, WWTL is engaged in the manufacturing and export of garments with a total installed capacity to manufacture 10,000 pieces of garments per day.