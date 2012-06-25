While the impacted companies are considering approaching Competition Appellate
Tribunal against the order, in the event the fine is imposed, the amount of
penalty to be paid by the companies as a % of their year-end (FY12) EBITDA is
significant and ranges between 5% to 64%. The impact on credit profiles of most
of these entities is likely to be minimal given their relatively low financial
leverage (net debt/EBITA), except for Century Textiles and Industries Limited
and Jai Prakash Associates). For Fitch-rated entities - ACC Limited (ACC, 'Fitch
AAA(ind)'/Stable) and Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable),
additional penalty despite being significant in relation to 2011 EBITDA (60% for
ACC and 61% for ACL) is unlikely to result in breach of the negative guidelines,
given their low financial leverage (total adjusted debt net of cash/EBITDA) and
significantly high total cash and cash equivalents (end-December 2011:
INR29,530.2m for ACC, INR28,425.1m for ACL).
Fitch has maintained a negative outlook on the Indian cement industry for the
last two years. The industry has been struggling with excess capacity (given the
existing muted demand scenario) besides having a structural feature of
relatively high operating leverage. The top five companies (Ultratech Cement
Limited, ACL, ACC, ICL and Madras Cements Limited, constituting around 50%
of the industry capacity) enjoy a better cost structure, driven by higher level of
vertical integration and locational advantage with respect to sourcing of raw
materials and market access. Most other players because of lack of one or more
of these factors have a weaker cost structure and moderately high leverage
levels (an industry median value of around 4x). Globally, most markets have
significant consolidation and this move by CCI may indirectly help the Indian
cement industry in correcting this structural imbalance.