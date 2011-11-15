BRIEF-Twin Cities Hospitality Partners Holdings says raised $9.75 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
Feb 7 Twin Cities Hospitality Partners Holdings :
Nov 15 Poland's banking system
*Moody's: Outlook for Poland's banking system changed to negative from stable
Feb 7 Twin Cities Hospitality Partners Holdings :
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.