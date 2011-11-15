(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Turmoil in Europe's financial markets isn't constraining consumer lending enough to hurt retailers' bottom lines, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in its commentary "EMEA Retailers Can Withstand A Dip In Consumer Financing," published today.

"From what we're seeing now, consumer credit in shorter supply is not a threat to the sector as a whole. Only a handful of nonfood niche companies might be vulnerable to dips in credit, but for the moment, they remain unscathed," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vincent Gusdorf.

For most of the retailers Standard & Poor's rates, one of several external lenders provide consumer financing. Because these third parties own all the assets and liabilities related to the lending program, the retailer doesn't bear the risk of customer defaults.

Seven of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) retailers Standard & Poor's rates, mainly Europeans, own captive finance companies. These subsidiaries, whose purpose is to provide financing to the retailers' customers, are either fully owned or joint ventures between the retailer and a bank. Captive finance subsidiaries define their risk policies independently, so the parent company does not control the supply of credit.

We believe that the decline in consumer lending in Europe from 2008 to 2010 resulted primarily from a drop in demand. Faced with falling disposable income and poor macroeconomic prospects, households were being more cautious about consumer credit. Even though this trend is now turning around in some countries, market participants still report that consumers are being more cautious about credit. Impulse buying has shrunk, and the rise in unemployment has cut the number of potential borrowers.

"We expect the Basel III agreements and continuing financial turmoil in Europe to constrain banks' lending capacity. But for the moment, we see little evidence that these pressures are leading to a big enough reduction in the supply of consumer credit to significantly hurt retail sales," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rayane Abbas. "Admittedly, credit providers tell us that they could try to transfer the increase in financing costs to their retail partners, which could lead to the renegotiation of some partnerships and, possibly, the cancellation of the less profitable agreements," Mr. Abbas added.

But market participants across the board appear willing to continue to develop their relationships with retailers.