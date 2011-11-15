(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A' issue rating
to the proposed senior unsecured sukuk trust certificates to be issued late November, subject to
investor demand, by ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Ltd., a special purpose
company (SPC) of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB; A/Stable/A-1).
The 'A' rating on the proposed sukuk trust certificates is based on the 'A'
long-term counterparty credit rating on ADCB.
The rating on the proposed five-year trust certificates reflects ADCB's
irrevocable undertaking to purchase the assets held by the issuer at the
redemption date of the sukuk. ADCB's sukuk obligation will also rank pari
passu with all other senior unsecured obligations of ADCB. In addition, the
sukuk prospectus stipulates that in the event that the returns generated by
the sukuk assets (defined as the wakala and mudaraba assets) are insufficient
on any periodic distribution date to fund the periodic distribution amount
due, ADCB shall use the balances in the relevant reserve account to close the
gap. Also, if sufficient funds are not available in the reserve accounts, we
are of the view that ADCB will make a liquidity facility available to ADCB
Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited in the amount of the shortfall, which is
Sharia compliant (in accordance with Islamic principles). We note that the
wording of the prospectus does not explicitly provide a legally binding
commitment under Sharia law, as this may be construed as contrary to the said
law.
ADCB has indicated that the purpose of this sukuk is to enable it to raise
funds in accordance with Sharia law, and use them for general funding purposes.
Under this transaction, the issuer will hold the property of the trust assets,
in a trust capacity for the benefit of the certificate holders. The proceeds
received from the issuance of the trust certificates will be invested in
Sharia-compliant assets, for a period of time corresponding to the duration of
the sukuk. This pool of assets may be complemented by the managing agent with
other Sharia-compliant investments.
The yields generated by the pool of underlying assets will be collected by
ADCB as the managing agent, for the wakala assets, and, specifically as
mudarib for the mudaraba assets and will serve as the basis for the periodic
distribution payments payable on the trust certificates.
On dissolution of the trust, which can take place at the maturity date of the
sukuk or earlier because of dissolution events occurring, in accordance with
the prospectus ADCB will undertake irrevocably to purchase assets held by the
issuer, which will fund the dissolution distribution amount that is payable to
the certificate holders, and which will be equal to the principal of the sukuk.
The ratings on ADCB continue to derive support from our view of its strong
capitalization, adequate funding and liquidity, as well as the business and
strong financial benefits from having the government of the Emirate of Abu
Dhabi (AA/Stable/A-1+), through the Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC; not
rated), as its majority shareholder. In our view, ADCB's financial profile
improved over the last year. Constraining rating factors include a still
fragile economic environment, and high lending concentrations that notably
leave the bank vulnerable to potential unexpected rises in credit risk cost.
Our analysis is based on the interim transaction information made available by
the bank to us as of Nov. 9, 2011. This information is posted in conjunction
with the planned issuance of the sukuk (trust certificates) by ADCB Islamic
Finance (Cayman) Limited, a special purpose company (SPC) incorporated in the
Cayman Islands, which will enter into a purchase agreement with ADCB.
The rating assigned to the trust certificates is based on draft documentation.
Should final documentation differ substantially from the draft version, the
rating on the proposed sukuk trust certificates could be changed. This report
does not constitute a recommendation to buy, hold, or sell the certificates.
