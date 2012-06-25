Downward ratings pressure could arise from significant worsening in asset quality or
liquidity, a material operational or reputational loss, or a significant erosion of its niche
franchise due to increasing competition. These risks, while possible, do not form Fitch's base
case.
In 2011 and Q112, BCP's performance was significantly impacted by the strong appreciation of
the Swiss Franc, the bank's reporting currency (CHF11m negative impact on net income at
end-2011). A series of cost savings initiatives introduced in order to combat the mismatch
between revenues and costs incurred in Swiss Francs are likely, in the agency's view, to have
only a marginal effect given the bank's already comparatively low and largely fixed cost base.
Despite the adverse currency impact and challenging operating environment for trade finance,
BCP performed adequately (operating ROAE of 14.1% at end-Q112), reflecting the benefits of its
geographical diversification and flexible business model. Fitch believes the bank will be faced
with yet another challenging year, but it is well-placed to continue to achieve satisfactory
returns from its core operations. The bank's flexible balance sheet and long-established
relationships should allow it to adequately manage the adverse market pressures.
BCP's loan book is of good quality but highly concentrated. The borrower concentration in
its loan book is mitigated by the short-term nature of lending activities and the bank's high
proportion of collateralised lending. In addition, dependence on any single borrower is limited
as evidenced by the constantly changing composition of BCP's largest counterparties.
Short-term bank deposits, often from emerging market banks, and, to a lesser extent,
commercial deposits, are the main sources of funding and adequately fund lending activities.
Deposit concentration is mitigated by the liquid and short-term nature of the bank's balance
sheet. However, given its balance sheet structure, BCP has to maintain a prudent approach to
liquidity management.
BCP's capitalisation is adequate and of good quality. Despite the potential relatively large
negative impact on BCP's capitalisation from the introduction of Basel III's higher
risk-weightings of trade finance transactions, the impact should, in Fitch's view, be
manageable.
BCP is a Geneva-based niche bank that specialises in commodity trade finance and,
increasingly, private banking with correspondent banking and treasury acting as support
functions. It is 69.6%-owned by Swiss-based investment company Borak SA with the remaining
shares held by Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKB; 'BBB-'/Stable), ultimately
jointly-owned by Koc Group and UniCredit S.p.A. (UCI; 'A-'/Negative/'a-').
The affirmation of the Support Rating at '4' reflects Fitch's view that there is a limited
probability that support may be provided for the bank in terms of liquidity or capital by YKB in
case of need.