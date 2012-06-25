Downward ratings pressure could arise from significant worsening in asset quality or liquidity, a material operational or reputational loss, or a significant erosion of its niche franchise due to increasing competition. These risks, while possible, do not form Fitch's base case.

In 2011 and Q112, BCP's performance was significantly impacted by the strong appreciation of the Swiss Franc, the bank's reporting currency (CHF11m negative impact on net income at end-2011). A series of cost savings initiatives introduced in order to combat the mismatch between revenues and costs incurred in Swiss Francs are likely, in the agency's view, to have only a marginal effect given the bank's already comparatively low and largely fixed cost base.

Despite the adverse currency impact and challenging operating environment for trade finance, BCP performed adequately (operating ROAE of 14.1% at end-Q112), reflecting the benefits of its geographical diversification and flexible business model. Fitch believes the bank will be faced with yet another challenging year, but it is well-placed to continue to achieve satisfactory returns from its core operations. The bank's flexible balance sheet and long-established relationships should allow it to adequately manage the adverse market pressures.

BCP's loan book is of good quality but highly concentrated. The borrower concentration in its loan book is mitigated by the short-term nature of lending activities and the bank's high proportion of collateralised lending. In addition, dependence on any single borrower is limited as evidenced by the constantly changing composition of BCP's largest counterparties.

Short-term bank deposits, often from emerging market banks, and, to a lesser extent, commercial deposits, are the main sources of funding and adequately fund lending activities. Deposit concentration is mitigated by the liquid and short-term nature of the bank's balance sheet. However, given its balance sheet structure, BCP has to maintain a prudent approach to liquidity management.

BCP's capitalisation is adequate and of good quality. Despite the potential relatively large negative impact on BCP's capitalisation from the introduction of Basel III's higher risk-weightings of trade finance transactions, the impact should, in Fitch's view, be manageable.

BCP is a Geneva-based niche bank that specialises in commodity trade finance and, increasingly, private banking with correspondent banking and treasury acting as support functions. It is 69.6%-owned by Swiss-based investment company Borak SA with the remaining shares held by Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKB; 'BBB-'/Stable), ultimately jointly-owned by Koc Group and UniCredit S.p.A. (UCI; 'A-'/Negative/'a-').

The affirmation of the Support Rating at '4' reflects Fitch's view that there is a limited probability that support may be provided for the bank in terms of liquidity or capital by YKB in case of need.