Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Asya Katilim Bankasi
A.S.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'
with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this comment.
Asya.'s ratings are driven by the bank's standalone
financial strength, reflected by its Viability Rating (VR) of
'b+'. The VR reflects Asya's modest size, a track record of
rapid loan growth, a fairly narrow product range, which makes
competition more difficult, and rather tight capital ratios,
which are likely to constrain growth. Positively, Asya is
Turkey's largest participation bank (PB) and its key financial
ratios remain sound. Asset quality ratios are holding up well
and the bank's deposits are stable, well distributed and mainly
sourced from the retail sector.
PBs provide interest-free banking services, broadly in line
with Islamic principles. In total, PBs control deposit and loan
market shares of 4.2% and 5.3%, respectively (Asya: 1.7% and
2%). Growth potential exists but competition is tough and
interest-free constraints mean that PBs cannot offer all types
of banking products.
In addition, Asya, like other smaller banks in Turkey, will
in the longer-term need to demonstrate that its business model
can remain viable, as competition in the sector increases and
the country's larger banks continue to dominate the banking
sector. In the short term, there is also considerable
uncertainty as to whether the Turkish economy is able to achieve
a 'soft landing' after recent high credit growth and
unsustainably high economic growth. However, Fitch's base case
is that any deterioration in the operating environment and in
bank credit quality will be moderate.
Asya's assets and liabilities are not interest-bearing and
are not therefore directly impacted by Turkey's low interest
rate environment. However, Asya must compete with traditional
banks when pricing deposits and loans. PBs cannot lend at
variable rates so repricing loans is impossible. Returns on
deposits are linked to the profit share generated by the
fixed-rate loan book, which reduces pricing flexibility.
Asya's loan book is dominated by corporate and commercial
loans (45%) and SME loans (37%), with little retail exposure
(housing loans 10%; credit cards 7%). Asset quality indicators
show an improving trend. Impaired loans represented 3.5% of
gross end-H111 loans (PB peer average: 3.1%). All loans are
backed by collateral and are repayable monthly, enabling the
early detection of servicing problems.
Management's internal target is to maintain a total
regulatory capital ratio of 13%-14%. Asya's growth plans are
quite ambitious. Given weakening profitability and plans to grow
capital through retained earnings, expansion plans may be
thwarted if fresh capital is not raised. However, Asya's
strategy is to grow higher margin lending, particularly in areas
set to benefit from more favourable capital allocations under
Basel II, expected to be introduced in Turkey in mid-2012.
Asya is 47.5% owned by a large number of businessmen, none
of whom control more than 5% of the bank. The remaining shares
are listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. The board meets on a
weekly basis and members are readily available to advise the
executive management team. Changes in senior executive positions
have been frequent since 2010 but this does not appear to have
generated any instability in the bank's strategic focus.