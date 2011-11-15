(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

Asya.'s ratings are driven by the bank's standalone financial strength, reflected by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. The VR reflects Asya's modest size, a track record of rapid loan growth, a fairly narrow product range, which makes competition more difficult, and rather tight capital ratios, which are likely to constrain growth. Positively, Asya is Turkey's largest participation bank (PB) and its key financial ratios remain sound. Asset quality ratios are holding up well and the bank's deposits are stable, well distributed and mainly sourced from the retail sector.

PBs provide interest-free banking services, broadly in line with Islamic principles. In total, PBs control deposit and loan market shares of 4.2% and 5.3%, respectively (Asya: 1.7% and 2%). Growth potential exists but competition is tough and interest-free constraints mean that PBs cannot offer all types of banking products.

In addition, Asya, like other smaller banks in Turkey, will in the longer-term need to demonstrate that its business model can remain viable, as competition in the sector increases and the country's larger banks continue to dominate the banking sector. In the short term, there is also considerable uncertainty as to whether the Turkish economy is able to achieve a 'soft landing' after recent high credit growth and unsustainably high economic growth. However, Fitch's base case is that any deterioration in the operating environment and in bank credit quality will be moderate.

Asya's assets and liabilities are not interest-bearing and are not therefore directly impacted by Turkey's low interest rate environment. However, Asya must compete with traditional banks when pricing deposits and loans. PBs cannot lend at variable rates so repricing loans is impossible. Returns on deposits are linked to the profit share generated by the fixed-rate loan book, which reduces pricing flexibility.

Asya's loan book is dominated by corporate and commercial loans (45%) and SME loans (37%), with little retail exposure (housing loans 10%; credit cards 7%). Asset quality indicators show an improving trend. Impaired loans represented 3.5% of gross end-H111 loans (PB peer average: 3.1%). All loans are backed by collateral and are repayable monthly, enabling the early detection of servicing problems.

Management's internal target is to maintain a total regulatory capital ratio of 13%-14%. Asya's growth plans are quite ambitious. Given weakening profitability and plans to grow capital through retained earnings, expansion plans may be thwarted if fresh capital is not raised. However, Asya's strategy is to grow higher margin lending, particularly in areas set to benefit from more favourable capital allocations under Basel II, expected to be introduced in Turkey in mid-2012.

Asya is 47.5% owned by a large number of businessmen, none of whom control more than 5% of the bank. The remaining shares are listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. The board meets on a weekly basis and members are readily available to advise the executive management team. Changes in senior executive positions have been frequent since 2010 but this does not appear to have generated any instability in the bank's strategic focus.