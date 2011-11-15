BRIEF-Cerved agrees to manage Barclays 12 bln euro mortgage portfolio
* its Cerved Credit Management Group unit has signed letter of intent with Barclays Bank to exclusively manage a mortgage portfolio worth about 12 billion euros
Nov 15 Credit Suisse AG , London Branch
* Moody's places 3 Credit Suisse equity-linked notes on review for possible downgrade
* its Cerved Credit Management Group unit has signed letter of intent with Barclays Bank to exclusively manage a mortgage portfolio worth about 12 billion euros
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.