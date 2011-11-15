(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Eridan 2010-01's class A and B notes, as follows:
EUR494,231,126 Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable
EUR86,247,292 Class B notes affirmed at 'BB+sf', Outlook Stable
The affirmation reflects the transaction's good overall performance since
closing. As of the September investor report, loans more than 90 days in arrears
account for 0.012% of current portfolio's outstanding balance and there are no
current defaulted loans in the portfolio. Cumulative losses in the portfolio
since closing account for EUR2.4m, which represents 0.25% of the transaction's
initial balance.
The transaction's underlying portfolio is highly granular, as the largest
obligor and largest 20 obligors account for 0.35% and 5.4% of the portfolio's
outstanding balance, respectively. The transaction carries some geographical
exposure risk with loans originated in the French overseas departments
accounting for 25.5% of the portfolio's notional.
Fitch has applied a rating cap to the class B notes, in line with its published
criteria, 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Structured Finance Transactions'
published in August 2011, as under sequential and accelerated amortisation
scenarios, the class B notes could experience temporary interest shortfalls as
allowed by the transaction's documentation. The transaction is currently
amortising pro-rata according to its amortisation triggers.
The transaction is a securitisation of a static portfolio of equipment loans
granted to professionals and SMEs in France and originated by BRED Banque
Populaire (BRED, rated 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'). BRED Banque Populaire, which holds
the main counterparty roles in the transaction, is considered an eligible
counterparty according to Fitch's counterparty criteria.