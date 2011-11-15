(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Eridan 2010-01's class A and B notes, as follows:

EUR494,231,126 Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable

EUR86,247,292 Class B notes affirmed at 'BB+sf', Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the transaction's good overall performance since closing. As of the September investor report, loans more than 90 days in arrears account for 0.012% of current portfolio's outstanding balance and there are no current defaulted loans in the portfolio. Cumulative losses in the portfolio since closing account for EUR2.4m, which represents 0.25% of the transaction's initial balance.

The transaction's underlying portfolio is highly granular, as the largest obligor and largest 20 obligors account for 0.35% and 5.4% of the portfolio's outstanding balance, respectively. The transaction carries some geographical exposure risk with loans originated in the French overseas departments accounting for 25.5% of the portfolio's notional.

Fitch has applied a rating cap to the class B notes, in line with its published criteria, 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Structured Finance Transactions' published in August 2011, as under sequential and accelerated amortisation scenarios, the class B notes could experience temporary interest shortfalls as allowed by the transaction's documentation. The transaction is currently amortising pro-rata according to its amortisation triggers.

The transaction is a securitisation of a static portfolio of equipment loans granted to professionals and SMEs in France and originated by BRED Banque Populaire (BRED, rated 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'). BRED Banque Populaire, which holds the main counterparty roles in the transaction, is considered an eligible counterparty according to Fitch's counterparty criteria.