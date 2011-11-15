(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Fitch Ratings says consumer electronics and
electrical goods retailers are likely to face some of the
strongest headwinds on the UK high street over the holiday
season. We believe significant competition from online retailers
is cutting into already narrow margins and weak consumer
confidence is likely to hurt discretionary big-ticket purchases.
In addition, there is no "must-have" new technology on the
market that could help offset the conditions. This difficult
trading environment has caused Best Buy ('BBB-'/ Stable)
to decide to close its 11 pilot big-box stores in the UK.
One positive development for the sector, and particularly
for Dixons ('B'/Negative), in the run-up to Christmas may prove
to be the sale of Kesa Electrical's Comet chain to
private equity firm OpCapita. We believe a decision to close
rather than sell the business would have led to heavy
discounting as Comet offloaded stock, and would have dented
sales at competitors like Dixons. Instead, the sale is intended
to keep Comet stores operating and is likely to lead to a
gradual closure process, which should relieve some competitive
pressure in the medium term.
Dixons' 'B' rating reflects its position as one of the
leading retailers in the sector as well as the ongoing benefits
from a renewal programme and the exit of weaker competitors
since the start of the year. The Negative Outlook on the rating
reflects the continued tough conditions across Europe and
particularly in the UK, where like-for-like sales for
electronics retailers have continued to fall.
Recent Christmas trading periods have been helped by demand
for high-definition flat-screen televisions and high-profile
consumer electronics such as Apple's iPad, and
Nintendo's DS portable games console. Retailers had
seen 3D televisions as one possible area of strong demand this
year, but so far the reception has been lukewarm and prices have
dropped sharply.