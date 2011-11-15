(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15-
-- On Nov. 11, 2011, we placed the 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on the Republic of
Hungary on CreditWatch negative, owing to our view of the unpredictable policy
framework.
-- AS a result, we are placing our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on OTP Bank and OTP
Mortgage Bank on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch action on Hungary and the two
banks this month pending further information from the Hungarian government
regarding how it will address the ongoing economic challenges.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on OTP Bank PLC (OTP), and its core subsidiary OTP
Mortgage
Bank, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The CreditWatch placement follows the same action on the Republic of Hungary
on Nov. 11, 2011 (for more information, see "Republic of Hungary 'BBB-/A-3'
Ratings Placed On Watch Negative Owing To The Unpredictable Policy
Framework"). In our view, a more unpredictable policy environment, stemming
from a weakening of oversight institutions and some budgetary revenue
decisions, will impede economic growth and government finances. OTP and OTP
Mortgage bank are currently rated at the same level as the sovereign, and a
rating downgrade on the sovereign would lead to a similar rating action on OTP
and its subsidiary.
The ratings on OTP are supported by its strong domestic retail franchise,
particularly its solid granular retail deposit base, and leading position in
residential mortgage loans. OTP's earnings and business diversification in the
area of consumer, small and midsize enterprise financing, and in certain parts
of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) are also positive for the ratings. The
ratings also benefit from OTP's strong pre-provisioning earnings, which in our
view have helped it steer through the crisis.
Negative rating factors include OTP's deteriorating asset quality and earnings
pressure. OTP is exposed to heightened credit risk from its pre-crisis,
rapidly expanded loan portfolios, particularly its foreign
currency-denominated domestic mortgages and those in some of its Eastern
European subsidiaries.
As the bulk of OTP's assets are located in Hungary, we do not expect to rate
the bank above the foreign currency sovereign credit ratings, as per our
criteria. This reflects OTP's exposure to the deteriorating sovereign
creditworthiness, via the holdings of Hungarian bonds in its securities
portfolio and the weaker macroeconomic prospects expected for 2012.
We equalize the ratings on OTP Mortgage Bank with those on OTP Bank because of
its core strategic status. The latter reflects its full ownership and very
close organizational and operational integration with its parent.
The negative CreditWatch listing reflects that on Hungary. We expect to
resolve the CreditWatch this month pending further information from the
Hungarian government regarding how it will address the ongoing economic
challenges.
