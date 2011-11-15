(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Nov. 11, 2011, we placed the 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on the Republic of Hungary on CreditWatch negative, owing to our view of the unpredictable policy framework.

-- AS a result, we are placing our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on OTP Bank and OTP Mortgage Bank on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch action on Hungary and the two banks this month pending further information from the Hungarian government regarding how it will address the ongoing economic challenges.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on OTP Bank PLC (OTP), and its core subsidiary OTP Mortgage Bank, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement follows the same action on the Republic of Hungary on Nov. 11, 2011 (for more information, see "Republic of Hungary 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Placed On Watch Negative Owing To The Unpredictable Policy Framework"). In our view, a more unpredictable policy environment, stemming from a weakening of oversight institutions and some budgetary revenue decisions, will impede economic growth and government finances. OTP and OTP Mortgage bank are currently rated at the same level as the sovereign, and a rating downgrade on the sovereign would lead to a similar rating action on OTP and its subsidiary.

The ratings on OTP are supported by its strong domestic retail franchise, particularly its solid granular retail deposit base, and leading position in residential mortgage loans. OTP's earnings and business diversification in the area of consumer, small and midsize enterprise financing, and in certain parts of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) are also positive for the ratings. The ratings also benefit from OTP's strong pre-provisioning earnings, which in our view have helped it steer through the crisis.

Negative rating factors include OTP's deteriorating asset quality and earnings pressure. OTP is exposed to heightened credit risk from its pre-crisis, rapidly expanded loan portfolios, particularly its foreign currency-denominated domestic mortgages and those in some of its Eastern European subsidiaries.

As the bulk of OTP's assets are located in Hungary, we do not expect to rate the bank above the foreign currency sovereign credit ratings, as per our criteria. This reflects OTP's exposure to the deteriorating sovereign creditworthiness, via the holdings of Hungarian bonds in its securities portfolio and the weaker macroeconomic prospects expected for 2012.

We equalize the ratings on OTP Mortgage Bank with those on OTP Bank because of its core strategic status. The latter reflects its full ownership and very close organizational and operational integration with its parent.

The negative CreditWatch listing reflects that on Hungary. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch this month pending further information from the Hungarian government regarding how it will address the ongoing economic challenges.

