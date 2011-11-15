(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Rosbank's (RB; 'BBB+'/Positive) issue of 8.95% senior unsecured bonds series BO-3 with a nominal value of RUB10bn, a Long-term rating of 'BBB+' and a National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)'.

The series 3 bonds have a maturity of three years with a 1.5 year put option. RB's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on the existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund RB's core business and to diversify its funding base.

RB is a 74.9% owned subsidiary of France-based Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Stable), and was ranked within the ten largest Russian banks by assets at end-Q311.

RB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is driven by potential support the bank may receive from its majority shareholder, and constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG has a strong propensity to support the bank, especially given the ongoing consolidation of SG's Russian bank assets around RB. Specifically, the merger of RB with Bank Societe Generale Vostok (BSGV, 100%-owned by SG), completed in July 2011, resulted in BSGV ceasing to exist as a separate legal entity, while the merged bank will continue to operate under RB's name. In accordance with the merger plan RB also purchased Delta Credit and Russfinance Bank from SG in January 2011.