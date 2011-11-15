(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Rosbank's (RB; 'BBB+'/Positive)
issue of 8.95% senior unsecured bonds series BO-3 with a nominal value of RUB10bn, a Long-term
rating of 'BBB+' and a National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)'.
The series 3 bonds have a maturity of three years with a 1.5 year put option.
RB's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on the
existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund RB's core
business and to diversify its funding base.
RB is a 74.9% owned subsidiary of France-based Societe Generale (SG;
'A+'/Stable), and was ranked within the ten largest Russian banks by assets at
end-Q311.
RB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is driven by potential support the bank may
receive from its majority shareholder, and constrained by the Russian Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG has a strong propensity to support the
bank, especially given the ongoing consolidation of SG's Russian bank assets
around RB. Specifically, the merger of RB with Bank Societe Generale Vostok
(BSGV, 100%-owned by SG), completed in July 2011, resulted in BSGV ceasing to
exist as a separate legal entity, while the merged bank will continue to operate
under RB's name. In accordance with the merger plan RB also purchased Delta
Credit and Russfinance Bank from SG in January 2011.