(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Denizbank's proposed Eurobond issue's expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)', as the issuer will no longer go ahead with the process due to adverse market conditions.

Fitch currently rates Denizbank as follows:

Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB-'; Positive Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'

Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; on Rating Watch Evolving

Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3'

National Long-term rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook

Viability Rating: 'bbb-'

Individual Rating: 'C'

Support Rating: '2' on Rating Watch Negative