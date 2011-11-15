(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Denizbank's
proposed Eurobond issue's expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)', as the
issuer will no longer go ahead with the process due to adverse
market conditions.
Fitch currently rates Denizbank as follows:
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR):
'BBB-'; Positive Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; on Rating Watch
Evolving
Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
Individual Rating: 'C'
Support Rating: '2' on Rating Watch Negative