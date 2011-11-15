(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Cumulative defaults for U.S. residential mortgage loans continued to show sings of stabilizing in third-quarter 2011, according to a new report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Loans originated in 2006 and 2007 are still the worst performers, but 2006-vintage mortgages have the highest cumulative default rates.

Standard & Poor's cumulative default metric aggregates two types of defaults: active and closed. While active defaults comprise seriously delinquent loans for which the collateral property has not yet been liquidated, closed defaults only include loans for liquidated properties. In looking at the 2006 and 2007 loans, cumulative defaults are leveling, furthering improvements that began at the start of the year, and active defaults actually decreased in the third quarter.

"Much of the improved performance has been due to reduced active defaults, particularly among 2006 and 2007 loans," said Diane Westerback, head of Structured Finance Global Surveillance Analytics. "We believe moderating first default and redefault rates are propelling this reduction, and this reduction is likely the primary factor causing cumulative defaults to flatten."

Ms. Westerback notes that the retreating active default rate in the third quarter contrasts its early trajectory, which initially suggested that the 2007 loans would perform worse than their counterparts from 2006. Early default rates for the 2007 loans were higher than those for the 2006 loans, but after 50 months of performance, the 2006 loans maintain the highest active and cumulative default rates.

Despite the improving default trends, loss severities are rising. Specifically, the loss severity rate for closed defaults hit 64% at the end of the third quarter, which is the highest level observed in the last eight years.

"In looking at the growing number of properties waiting to be foreclosed, it's feasible that loss severities could continue rising, particularly because many distressed borrowers owe more on their homes than their homes are worth," said Ms. Westerback. "This growing backlog of properties in the foreclosure pipeline is also having a significant impact on home prices because it increases the potential supply of homes into a soft-demand market."

The complete report, "U.S. Residential Mortgage Performance Index: Cumulative Default Rates Are Leveling Off, But Later-Vintage Loans Still Face A Long Road Ahead," was published Nov. 15, 2011.