-- The earnings of U.K.-based mobile phone retailer Phones4u Finance PLC (Phones4u) have declined more than we forecast in the nine months to Sept. 30, 2011, causing the company's credit metrics to weaken.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Phones4u to negative from stable, and affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that in the challenging environment for U.K. retailers, ongoing deterioration in earnings could put strain on Phones4u's aggressive financial risk profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K.-based mobile phone retailer Phones4u Finance PLC (Phones4u) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Phones4u.

In addition, we affirmed our issue rating of 'BB' and recovery rating of '1' on Phones4u's GBP125 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF). We also affirmed our issue rating of 'B+' and recovery rating of '3' on the company's GBP430 million senior secured notes.

The outlook revision reflects deterioration in Phones4u's operating performance and credit metrics in the nine months to Sept. 30, 2011, in the context of a challenging macroeconomic environment for U.K. retailers. Phones4u's earnings have been impaired by pressure on gross margins from strong competition, increased claims costs in its insurance business, and a delay in the release of the latest iPhone (iPhones account for 20%-25% of Phones4u's sales).

According to Phones4u's financial results for the nine months to Sept. 30, 2011, revenues were up 2.6% on the corresponding period the previous year, driven by new store openings, while reported EBITDA was down 25% to GBP74.1 million. We have therefore revised downward our full-year 2011 reported EBITDA forecast to GBP120 million from GBP140 million on turnover of about GBP940 million. This scenario factors in uplift in fourth-quarter earnings from new product releases and Christmas sales, albeit on a lower basis than in 2010.

The forecast EBITDA shortfall has caused Phone4u's credit metrics to move toward the low end of the aggressive category, with Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 5x by year-end 2011, free cash flow generation likely falling 25%-35% short of our initial forecast of about GBP75 million, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 16%. For 2012, we expect the operating environment to remain difficult, with moderate revenue growth and EBITDA broadly in line with 2011, alongside a nonamortizing debt structure.

In our view, a further decline in earnings could cause Phones4u's credit metrics and free cash flow generation to weaken further, causing the company's financial risk profile to slip into the highly leveraged category. This is in the context of the challenging macroeconomic environment for the U.K. retail sector, and depends on the company's performance in the important year-end quarter. We could lower the rating if gross margins were to deteriorate further, causing reported EBTIDA to fall to less than GBP110 million, with an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeding 5x.

We could revise the outlook to stable if margins were to stabilize and earnings were to improve thanks to revenue growth on the back of new store openings. A revision of the outlook to stable depends on Phones4u sustaining adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 5x and FFO to debt at more than 15%.

Ratings upside is limited and would likely result from material debt reduction by means of an equity injection, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 4x.

