-- Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe's financial policy has become more aggressive, a factor which we base on its announcement that it is relaxing its internal target leverage metric to 2.25x from 1.8x.

-- We expect the economy to remain weak over at least the next few quarters.

-- We are lowering all of the home improvement retailer's ratings, including the corporate credit rating to 'A-' from 'A' and the short-term rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the company's willingness to continue to assume higher debt levels during a weak economic environment, and its under-performance relative to Home Depot .

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered all of the long-term and short-term ratings on Lowe's Cos. Inc., including the corporate credit rating to 'A-' from 'A' and the short-term and commercial paper (CP) rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. The outlook is negative. As of Oct. 28, 2011, Lowe's had about $6.6 billion of debt outstanding.

"The rating action reflects Lowe's more aggressive financial policy, as signaled by the relaxation of its internal target leverage metric to 2.25x from 1.8x," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jerry Phelan. He explained, "We believe this will lead to commensurate weakening credit protection measures."

Lowe's financial policy over the last two years has become more aggressive despite a deep economic downturn, fragile economic recovery, and an economy that could lapse back into recession.

The ratings on Lowe's reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that the company should continue to report good profitability and free cash flow, despite the probability of significantly higher share repurchase activity, weaker credit measures, and our expectation for tough economic conditions. Our assessment that Lowe's business risk profile will remain strong reflects its favorable No. 2 market position in the retail home improvement industry, overall satisfactory operating performance, and substantial cash flow generation, despite intense competition from its larger rival Home Depot Inc. Lowe's intermediate financial risk profile is based on our belief that the company will reach its more aggressive 2.25x internal target leverage metric over the next 12 to 18 months. (We estimate Lowe's 2.25x internal leverage metric is equal to about 2.3x under our lease-adjusted leverage calculations.)

The negative outlook reflects the company's willingness to continue to assume higher debt levels during a weak economic environment and its underperformance relative to Home Depot. We estimate total stock repurchases over the next year could reach $4.5 billion to $5 billion, including about $2.85 billion through debt-financing. We could lower the rating if we believe credit measures could deteriorate below our current expectations, due to a combination of meaningful debt-financed share repurchases and lower profitability associated with a protracted recession and an intensely competitive pricing environment. We could also consider a downgrade if Lowe's financial policy becomes even more aggressive than we currently expect, including a further relaxation of its target leverage metric, a meaningful acquisition, or if leverage approaches 2.5x (based on our lease-adjusted calculations). We estimate this could occur if EBITDA falls by about 10% and Lowe's uses all of its free cash flow, plus the proceeds from about $2.6 billion of debt issuances, to repurchase its common stock. We could revise the outlook to stable if Lowe's comparable-store sales and profit performance begin to improve relative to market leader Home Depot, and if we become comfortable that the company will maintain its revised financial policy.

