June 26 -
OVERVIEW
-- Ocean Series 2012-1 beneficial interests is an ABS transaction backed
by a pool of credit card receivables, and Ocean Series 2012-1 Trust ABL is
backed by the Ocean Series 2012-1 beneficial interests.
-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the Ocean Series 2012-1
beneficial interests and our 'AAA' rating to the Ocean Series 2012-1 Trust
ABL, reflecting our view of the credit quality of the underlying assets, as
well as the transaction's structure, pool characteristics, credit support,
legal risks, and other factors.
Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP) today said that it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to
the fixed-rate Ocean Series 2012-1 beneficial interests asset-backed securities (ABS)
transaction, and its 'AAA' rating to the fixed-rate Ocean Series 2012-1 Trust ABL, due May
2018 (see list below). The beneficial interests are secured by a pool of credit card shopping
receivables and credit card cash advance receivables (hereafter, collectively referred to as
"credit card receivables") originated under credit card agreements, and the trust asset-backed
loan (ABL) is backed by the beneficial interests. The final issue amount of the 2012-1
beneficial interests has been increased to JPY7.0 billion from the JPY6.0 billion planned
when we assigned the preliminary ratings on May 28, 2012. Likewise, the final amount of the
2012-1 Trust ABL has been changed to JPY3.2 billion from JPY6.0 billion.
This transaction has been issued under the existing master trust. The
originator additionally entrusted a pool of credit card receivables and cash
with the trustee. The originator then received the 2012-1 beneficial
interests, the subordinate beneficial interests, the seller's beneficial
interests, and the reserve beneficial interests. The 2012-1 beneficial
interests were partly sold to investors. The originator then re-entrusted a
portion of the 2012-1 beneficial interests (the 2012-1 beneficial interests
not sold to investors) with the re-trustee, which in turn issued "re-entrusted
beneficial interests" and "re-entrusted reserve beneficial interests." The
re-trustee then borrowed funds from the 2012-1 Trust ABL lender based on the
ABL agreement and used the funds to redeem the re-entrusted beneficial
interests. Nippon Standard & Poor's has assigned its ratings to the 2012-1
beneficial interests and 2012-1 Trust ABL issued/extended under this
transaction.
The issuance of this transaction will not, in and of itself, result in a
change to, withdrawal of, or qualification of the rating on the existing Ocean
Series 2011-3 beneficial interests issued under the same master trust.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely
payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the
transaction's legal final maturity date in May 2018.