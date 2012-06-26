(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia Tbk's (BMI) National Long-Term Rating at 'A(idn)' with a Stable Outlook and its subordinated debt rating at 'BBB(idn)'.

BMI's ratings reflects Fitch's view of a limited probability of state support, given the bank's symbolic role in shari-banking development in Indonesia, while also recognising its small asset size relative to the domestic banking sector. Any perceived weakening in the government's propensity to provide timely extraordinary support to the bank would be negative for its ratings.

The subordinated debt rating is three notches below BMI's National Long-Term Rating, reflecting potential coupon deferral risk on subordinated debt of banks that are under intensive surveillance in Indonesia. Aggressive loan growth is a growing downside rating risk, especially if it results in asset quality deterioration and weaker capitalisation.

The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was at the low end of the industry average, at 9.3% at end-2011 (end-2010: 10.6%). In Fitch's opinion, further capital injection is needed to continue to support the bank's high loan growth target, in view of its modest earnings profile.

Fitch believes that BMI's asset quality remains a risk given that loans grew at an average rate of 43% in 2010-2011. BMI's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 2.6% at end-2011 (2010: 4.3%) was still above the banking industry average of 2.2%, and may be a lagging indicator in view of its rapid loan growth. Reserves covered a higher 74.4% of NPLs at end-2011 (end-2010: 52.4%), but were still lower than rated domestic peers' average of 153.7%.

In Fitch's view, BMI's financial profile would need to improve - with greater efforts possibly to widen margins and lower operating costs - before it is able to sustain high loan growth on its own. The bank's net interest margins narrowed to 4.8% in 2011 (2010: 5.2%), but its costs/income ratio eased to 66% (70%). Its return on assets improved slightly to 1% (0.9%) but was still well below the 3% banking industry average.

BMI's holding of liquid assets accounted for about 24% of total assets at end-2011, which in Fitch's opinion, is sufficient to provide flexibility in unfavorable economic conditions. Deposits continue to be the bank's primary funding source, and have so far kept pace with its lending activity.

BMI was established in 1991 as Islamic Development Bank Indonesia's first Islamic bank. BMI's largest shareholder is Islamic Development Bank with a 32.7% interest at end-2011. The bank accounted about 25% of total system sharia-banking assets in 2011 but only 1.1% of the domestic banking industry, including conventional banking assets.