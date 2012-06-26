(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on the beneficial interests issued under seven transactions of the Ocean Master Trust program are unchanged by the division of the seller's beneficial interests. The seven transactions are the Ocean 2009-2, Ocean 2010-1, Ocean Series 2010-2, Ocean Series 2010-3, Ocean Series 2010-4, Ocean Series 2011-1, and Ocean Series 2011-2 beneficial interests (see list below).

A supplemental agreement was entered into as of June 19, 2012, to divide the entrusted seller's beneficial interests that the originator holds. This division of the seller's interest will not, in and of itself, result in a change to, withdrawal of, or qualification of the ratings on the beneficial interests issued under these transactions.

The beneficial interests issued under the seven transactions are secured by a pool of cash advance and shopping credit receivables originated under credit card agreements.